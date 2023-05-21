Modi unveils Mahatma's bust in Hiroshima

Hiroshima: The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi here in this Japanese city.

The location of the bust of Gandhi has been chosen as a mark of solidarity for peace and non-violence.

The US conducted the world's first nuclear attack on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing some 140,000 people.

