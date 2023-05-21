Live
- Padukone’s 82°E joins ‘Beauty Without Bunnies’ campaign
- Shruti Sachdeva: A lady with a mission to heal the world
- Agriculture dept gears up for TS Day celebrations
- Hyderabad: Owaisi poses five questions to PM Modi
- Hyderabad to be key hub of global operations for French-American oil and gas giant
- Hyderabad: Konda Vishweswar Reddy dismisses reports of leaving BJP, joining Congress
- State Bank of India inaugurates Retail Assets Central Processing Centre in Ongole
- Nandyal: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has properties worth Rs 1L crore, alleges Nara Lokesh
- Puttaparthi: ‘Complete Nadu-Nedu works by July 5’
- Anantapur: Agri Advisory Board meeting discusses farmers’ issues
Modi unveils Mahatma's bust in Hiroshima
Highlights
Hiroshima: The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday...
Hiroshima: The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi here in this Japanese city.
The location of the bust of Gandhi has been chosen as a mark of solidarity for peace and non-violence.
The US conducted the world's first nuclear attack on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing some 140,000 people.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS