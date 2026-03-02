Multiple US Warplanes Crash In Kuwait Amid Escalating Iran-US Tensions

Kuwait’s Defence Ministry confirmed that several US military aircraft have crashed within its territory, assuring that all crew members survived. The ministry did not specify the number of jets, their types, or the cause of the accidents.

A video circulating on social media reportedly shows a US F-15 fighter jet descending and pilots ejecting safely over desert terrain. Kuwaiti authorities promptly conducted search and rescue operations, transferring the crews to hospitals where their conditions were reported as stable.

The crashes coincide with heightened military activity in the region following escalating hostilities between the United States, Israel, and Iran. Iranian state media shared footage of the jet crashing, though independent verification from US or Kuwaiti authorities is still pending. It remains unclear whether the aircraft was engaged in a combat mission or a training exercise at the time.

This incident occurs amid Iran’s ongoing retaliatory strikes targeting US forces and allied locations after US-Israeli operations against Iranian military infrastructure. Reports also indicate smoke near the US Embassy in Kuwait City, with emergency services responding. Security alerts have been issued, advising Americans to remain indoors amid continued missile and drone threats.

The conflict between the US and Iran intensified after US-Israeli strikes killed senior Iranian leaders, prompting Tehran to launch widespread attacks across the Gulf. Both sides continue military operations, marking one of the most intense confrontations in recent decades.