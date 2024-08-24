North Korea to cope with any nuclear threat posed by US: Foreign Ministry

Seoul: North Korea lashed out on Saturday at the nuclear strategy of the United States, vowing it will "resolutely cope with any type of nuclear threat posed by the US," the state media reported.

North Korea has denounced the nuclear strategy, saying that the United States is pursuing a unilateral nuclear edge and falsely portraying other countries as 'nuclear threats,' Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Korean Central news agency, citing a press statement by a North Korea's foreign ministry spokesperson.

The United States nuclear posture readjustment "Has a serious negative impact on the global nuclear balance, security environment, and nuclear disarmament system," the statement said.

The United States currently holds the world's largest nuclear arsenal.

The statement said the United States has created "a nuclear-based military bloc" with its allies in the Asia-Pacific, including South Korea and Japan.

It called the country "the most irresponsible actor and rogue state triggering a nuclear arms race and increasing the possibility of nuclear clashes worldwide," according to the statement.

North Korea will bolster its strategic strength to control and eliminate all sorts of security challenges that may result from the nuclear readjustment and resolutely counter any nuclear threat, it added.