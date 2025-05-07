Overseas Players Unlikely to Leave Pakistan Super League Amid Tensions, PCB Confirms

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to continue as scheduled despite escalating tensions following the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor. The operation, which took place early Wednesday, involved precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. These strikes were a retaliation for the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives.

Despite the increasing geopolitical tensions, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that no overseas players have requested to leave the PSL so far. Media managers from the six PSL franchises stated that the situation is being closely monitored but that none of their overseas players had expressed intentions to withdraw from the league. Each team typically includes five to six foreign players in their squad.

The PSL’s scheduled matches will continue, with Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators playing at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 7, 8, 9, and 10. The final group-stage match will be in Multan on May 11. The qualifier will take place on May 13 in Rawalpindi, followed by the eliminators on May 14 and 16, and the final on May 18 at the Gaddafi Stadium.