Pakistan: Protests in Sindh intensify over canals issue, no outcome in meeting chaired by Sharif

The protests in Pakistan's Sindh against the construction of controversial new canals on the Indus River intensified Monday with the province cut off from the rest of the country and thousands of goods vehicles left stranded on the national highway.

The Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting called by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also ended without any major outcome even as the provincial government of Pakistan People Party (PPP) in Sindh threatened to leave the federal government if it continued with its plans of construction of canals.

The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers of four Pakistani provinces, along with finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Health Minister Mustafa Kamal, and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The intensity of the ongoing protest across the Sindh province has been increasing with each passing day, as the National Highway connecting the province with Punjab remains blocked for days, leaving at least 12,000 goods vehicles stuck and stranded. The protest is being supported by Nationalist and opposition parties, who have vowed to continue them until the federal government cancels its plans to build new canals on the Indus.

The All Pakistan Goods Transport Owners Associations has called on the government for immediate intervention as prolonged road blockades due to protests have stranded thousands of cargo vehicles, severely disrupting commercial activities.

"Extended road closures pose serious safety risks, especially for hazardous cargo like oil, gas, and coal tankers. Prolonged exposure of these vehicles to intense heat could trigger fires or explosions, engendering lives and property," said Muhammad Owais Chaudhry, President of the transport owners associations.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has assured PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that no unilateral decision would be made regarding canal construction without agreement among the provinces.

The 1991 Water Apportionment Accord governs water distribution from the Indus River among provinces, with the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) responsible for its implementation and dispute resolution.