Putin Calls for Suspension of All Arms to Ukraine for Trump-Promoted Ceasefire
Putin demands a halt to all arms shipments to Ukraine as a condition for a Trump-backed ceasefire, raising tensions in ongoing peace talks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for a complete halt to arms shipments to Ukraine, citing it as a key condition for a ceasefire agreement backed by President Trump. The proposal, which aims to bring an end to the ongoing conflict, has been endorsed by Trump, who sees it as a pathway to peace. Putin’s demand marks a significant escalation in the negotiations, as he insists that all foreign military aid to Ukraine must stop in order to pave the way for talks. The proposed ceasefire would also include a month-long pause in fighting, contingent on Russia’s commitment to cease hostilities.
As diplomatic discussions continue, the White House has stated that it is carefully considering the proposal while pushing for broader international support to end the conflict. Critics, however, warn that such a move could undermine Ukraine’s defense capabilities and embolden Russian aggression.