Spanish, Lebanese PMs discusses peace, reconstruction

Madrid: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hosted his Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati on Wednesday in Madrid to address pressing issues in Lebanon and the Middle East.

The Spanish prime minister's office said that the meeting focused on Lebanon's challenging situation, just two weeks after the ceasefire agreement with Israel took effect and five days following the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of solidifying the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel into a lasting peace, paving the way for full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. They stressed the need to end hostilities permanently to foster regional stability.

Sanchez reiterated Spain's support for Lebanon and assured Mikati that Spain would contribute to reconstruction efforts, crucial for enabling displaced individuals to return to their homes, Xinhua news agency reported.

The leaders also highlighted the need for an orderly political transition that preserves Syria's territorial integrity. They agreed that a stable and peaceful Syria is essential for the broader region's benefit, particularly for Lebanon.



