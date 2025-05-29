Live
Swiss Glacier collapse devastates Alpine village of Blatten; One missing after shocking landslide
A massive glacier collapse in the Swiss Alps has devastated the village of Blatten in the Lötschental valley, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, obliterated nearly 90% of the village, with dramatic footage showing towering plumes of dust and a relentless flow of ice, rocks, and mud cascading into the valley.
The catastrophic event followed the partial collapse of the Birch Glacier in the Valais canton. Although the village’s 300 residents had been evacuated on May 19 after geologists issued a high-risk warning, authorities have confirmed that a 64-year-old man remains missing. Emergency teams have launched search operations using drones and thermal imaging technology.
Videos and images circulating online show the village blanketed in thick mud, with buildings buried and infrastructure heavily damaged. The collapse also obstructed the Lonza River bed, prompting concerns about potential flooding from dammed water.
Stephane Ganzer, head of security for the southern Valais region, described the scene as a “major catastrophe,” stating that the situation could still deteriorate.
Blatten’s mayor, Matthias Bellwald, expressed grief and resilience in his statement: “The unimaginable has happened. We have lost our village, but not our heart. We will support each other and console each other. After a long night, it will be morning again.”
The regional government confirmed that the glacier’s instability, detected days earlier, was responsible for the massive landslide. Investigations and monitoring efforts are ongoing to assess future risks in the region.