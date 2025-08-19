Three Arrested After Violent Assault On Two Sikh Taxi Drivers In Wolverhampton

Three individuals have been taken into custody following a violent racist assault on two elderly Sikh men outside Wolverhampton Railway Station last Friday, with British Transport Police treating the incident as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Disturbing footage of the attack, which occurred on August 15th at approximately 1:45 PM BST, has circulated widely on social media platforms. The video depicts one elderly victim lying on the ground with his turban removed and placed beside him, while the second victim endures repeated kicks and punches from the attackers.

A witness filming the incident can be heard identifying the perpetrators as white men and expressing shock at the unprovoked violence. Both victims, who work as local taxi drivers, were hospitalized for treatment following the assault but have since been discharged.

Law enforcement officials have arrested three suspects aged 17, 19, and 25, who have been released on bail while investigations continue. The attack has sparked outrage within the Sikh community and prompted calls for swift justice from political leaders.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the attack on social media, emphasizing that the forced removal of a Sikh's turban represents a particularly grave violation targeting the community's religious identity. He characterized the assault as an attack on a community that promotes universal wellbeing and called upon West Midlands Police and the UK Home Office to take decisive action.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring similarly expressed dismay at the incident, describing it as a troubling blow to intercommunity relations. Both leaders have urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to address the matter with British authorities to ensure the protection of the Sikh diaspora.

The UK-based Sikh Federation provided additional context, explaining that both victims were taxi drivers working outside the station when three men emerged from the railway facility demanding transportation to Oldbury. According to the organization's statement, the drivers explained the proper booking procedure, but the men became increasingly aggressive and abusive when informed they needed to use the official taxi rank system.

The federation noted that the attackers showed no interest in following proper protocols and instead escalated their verbal abuse before resorting to physical violence. This incident represents another concerning example of hate crimes targeting the Sikh community in the United Kingdom, highlighting ongoing challenges faced by minority communities in maintaining their safety and dignity while practicing their faith and earning their livelihoods.