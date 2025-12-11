Trump ends birthright citizenship in the US

Washington: US President Donald Trump has argued that America’s birthright citizenship provision was originally intended for the children of enslaved people, insisting that it has since been used by “rich” immigrants to obtain citizenship for their families.

In an interview with Politico, Trump defended the executive order he signed on his first day in office to end birthright citizenship, even as the matter now awaits a final ruling from the Supreme Court.

Speaking about his attempt to dismantle birthright citizenship, Trump told Politico the consequences would be severe if the Supreme Court rules against his administration.

He said the case was “meant for the babies of slaves” and argued that the timing of its establishment links directly to the US Civil War. According to him, “that case was not meant for some rich person coming from another country, dropping... putting a foot in our country, and all of a sudden their whole family becomes, you know, United States citizens.”

Trump maintained that the ruling was designed specifically for “the babies of slaves” and said people were now beginning to understand that interpretation. He added that the Supreme Court “understands it, too” and described a potential loss as a “devastating decision.”

Echoing his long-standing stance on immigration, Trump also said his decision to end the policy stemmed from what he views as an unsustainable burden on public resources. He stated that “our country cannot afford to house tens of millions of people.”

The 14th Amendment to the US Constitution states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”

In January 2025, upon returning to the presidency, Trump signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship in the United States.

Under the order, the administration announced that children born in the country thirty days after 20 January would no longer receive automatic citizenship.