Two killed, one injured in lightning in Mongolia

Highlights
Ulaanbaatar: Two people were killed and one injured due to a lightning strike in Mongolia, the country's National Emergency Agency (NEMA) reported on Tuesday.
On Monday, the NEMA received a report that two 17-year-old boys lost their lives and a 25-year-old man was injured in a lightning strike while herding livestock in Myangad soum (administrative subdivision) of Khovd province, Xinhua news agency reported.
The injured individual is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.
The emergency agency urged the public, particularly nomadic herders, to exercise heightened caution against potential risks, as thunderstorms are forecasted in certain parts of the country in the coming days.
