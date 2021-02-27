UK supports Afghan's fight against Taliban

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a telephonic conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during which the former reiterated his country's continued support to the latter's fight against the Taliban, according to a statement by the British government.

"Johnson on Friday reiterated the UK's longstanding support for the Afghan government's fight against the Taliban as part of the NATO coalition," said the statement.

"They agreed on the importance of making progress in peace talks to secure a sovereign, democratic and united Afghanistan and to preserve the gains made by civil society and women and girls," the statement added.

The Presidential Palace said in a statement that Ghani and Johnson discussed the bilateral ties and the Afghan peace process, Tolo news reported.

The British Prime Minister assured President Ghani of his country's continued support to the Afghan peace process, strengthened regional diplomacy, and UK's support to Afghan forces, the Palace said.

The statement further said that both of them also discussed the global efforts to tackle the pandemic and the roll out of vaccines in Afghanistan and the UK.