187 students awarded degrees at 1st NIST convocation

Berhampur: Degrees were presented to 187 students, including 10 recipients of the prestigious Gold Medal and 19 recipients of Silver Medal, for exemplary academic performance as the National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) University held its first Convocation Ceremony on Tuesday.

The occasion marked a significant milestone in the university’s journey, celebrating the achievements of its first graduating cohort.

Additionally, honorary Doctorate degrees were conferred on distinguished space scientist and Padma Shri awardee Kota Harinarayana for his contribution to science, and eminent Odia vocalist Namita Agrawal for her contributions to literature and culture.

NALCO CMD B Pratap Singh was the Chief Guest during the ceremony. The ceremony was further illuminated by the participation of renowned Odissi danseuse and Padma Shri awardee Aruna Mohanty as the Guest of Honour. Sukanta Kumar Mohapatra, Founder and Chairman of NIST University, inspired the graduates by highlighting their accomplishments both on national and international platforms. He also announced the establishment of a “Centre of Excellence” within the university premises.

NIST, established in 1996, has graduated more than 20,000 students from across India and nearby countries. NIST, which previously had autonomous college status, was granted university status in 2024 by the State government through enactment of the NIST University Act. Upon being declared a university, several global innovation centres (GICs) are being set up in NIST to retain its unique position in the field of education and research.