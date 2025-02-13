2 crore devotees take holy dip on Magha Purnima

Mahakumbnagar: The Triveni Sangam echoed with devotion as over two crore devotees took a holy dip on Magha Purnima during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Since its commencement, the event has seen over 48 crore participants and is expected to surpass 50 crore within the next 48 hours.

Devotees from across the country reconnected with India's spiritual heritage at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, chanting "Har Har Gange" and "Jai Shri Ram." The sacred atmosphere was further elevated as a helicopter showered rose petals over the crowd.

With special arrangements in place, the holy bath began early Wednesday under the vigilant monitoring of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Lucknow. The conclusion of Magha Purnima marks the departure of around 10 lakh 'Kalpavasis' after their month-long 'Kalpavas’.

Smooth crowd management ensured seamless movement at Prayagraj’s seven operational railway stations. Previous traffic congestion was effectively controlled, with no major jams reported.Pilgrims were thrilled when a helicopter showered rose petals at 8 AM, drawing waves of acknowledgment from the crowd. Adithi from Kanpur described her Kumbh Mela experience as unforgettable, while Raghavender along with his elder sister Prasanna who came from Anantapur travelling in a bus from Bengaluru for holy dip, praised the arrangements made by the government and stressed on streamlining the shuttle services from the bus parking places kept on the city borders. This celebration serves as a reminder that India's cultural and spiritual heritage remains vibrant and influential, says, Praphul Ganesh from Pune, Maharashtra. Ganesh highlighted the event’s significance in preserving India's spiritual and cultural legacy.