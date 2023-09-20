Live
- Backward castes need sub-reservation in women's reservation: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- Reservation Bill a post-dated cheque drawn from crashing bank
- Digital Vidya Expands Educational Frontier with Launch of Digital Marketing Courses in Hyderabad
- 'Exercise utmost caution', India warns its citizens in Canada
- Nine lakh students in Bengal without Aadhaar cards
- Scindia to inaugurate upgraded Tezu Airport on Sep 24
- New therapy offers hope for preventing bone loss in space
- Licious sees flat revenues as cash burn continues in FY24: Report
- Give reservation to women from SC, ST, OBC and minorities, says SP MP Dimple Yadav
- Our dream project, says Vijayan after christening Vizhinjam International Seaport
Just In
26 kids fall ill after consuming milk in mid-day meal at UP school
Highlights
Twenty-six children fell ill after consuming milk during the mid-day meal at a primary school in Prem Nagar Colony of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday, said officials.
Ghaziabad: Twenty-six children fell ill after consuming milk during the mid-day meal at a primary school in Prem Nagar Colony of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday, said officials.
According to the officials, the milk triggered nausea and vomiting among the children, leading to their admission to the Loni Community Health Center.
Simultaneously, the families of the ailing children caused a commotion at the school and confronted the authorities.
In response to the incident, the government officials arrived at the scene. The police personnel were also there .
More details are awaited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS