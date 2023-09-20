  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

26 kids fall ill after consuming milk in mid-day meal at UP school

Mid-day meal: Central team to conduct test of height-weight ratio of Bengal students
x

Mid-day meal: Central team to conduct test of height-weight ratio of Bengal students

Highlights

Twenty-six children fell ill after consuming milk during the mid-day meal at a primary school in Prem Nagar Colony of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday, said officials.

Ghaziabad: Twenty-six children fell ill after consuming milk during the mid-day meal at a primary school in Prem Nagar Colony of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday, said officials.

According to the officials, the milk triggered nausea and vomiting among the children, leading to their admission to the Loni Community Health Center.

Simultaneously, the families of the ailing children caused a commotion at the school and confronted the authorities.

In response to the incident, the government officials arrived at the scene. The police personnel were also there .

More details are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X