'30 lakh sainik ke peeche, 150 crore Hindustani..': BJP releases song on Operation Sindoor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a song hailing the success of Operation Sindoor – the May 7 strikes by the Indian military in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as well as inside Pakistani territory to destroy a series of terror dens and bases.

The song, filled with patriotic appeal and salutation for the Indian Armed Forces, has been sung by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. The 5.25-minute song, hailing the success of Operation Sindoor, has taken social media by storm, evoking likes, views and comments by many netizens.

The song portrays the strength and sacrifice of our security forces, including the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The song highlights the fact that Operation Sindoor is not over yet, and India’s enemies shall be ready for fresh punitive measures if they resort to any adventurism.

The song’s lyrics depict this succinctly as the opening lines read, “Behind 30 lakh soldiers, there are 150 crore Indians. Whenever we want, we will measure how much water the enemy has! Look at the sign, this sign… The story has just begun!”

The lyrics of the song have a special mention of PM Modi, as it reads, “Tumne kiya hai shuru, toh dekh lo Modi karega khatam kahani.”

Days before its release, Manoj Tiwari also shared a poster of the song, with himself dressed in army fatigues, along with Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

The track has been produced by Manoj Tiwari's wife, Surabhi Tiwari.

The song on Operation Sindoor compliments the BJP’s Tiranga Yatra across the country, under which various ministers and BJP leaders are leading multiple gatherings of people, for celebrating the success of Indian military strikes and also bringing upon broad spectrum of society – from students to teachers to common citizens for praising the valour of armed forces and also engaging in vibrant display of patriotism.