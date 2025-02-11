300-km traffic jam to Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj : Thousands of devotees heading to the Maha Kumbh are stranded on highways due to massive traffic jams, reportedly spanning hundreds of kilometers, on routes leading to Prayagraj. Reports suggest the queue of stranded vehicles stretches up to 300 km.

Days after Basant Panchmi's Amrit Snan, there were assumptions that the crowds may drop. However, it now looks like just the opposite, as thousands of people continue to head to Prayagraj for the holy dip, according to NDTV report.

A motorist said the traffic jam could be linked to navigation maps, people choosing the same options, and bottlenecks in entering and exiting Prayagraj. He said he returned from the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj to Lucknow in five hours.

"In fact I am on the right road, reaching Lucknow smoothly. Travellers may not have planned well and are taking just one road and route. There are many ways to travel smoothly," the motorist said. Finding it difficult to manage the traffic, the police in several districts of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh have stopped vehicle movement on a route to Prayagraj. "It's impossible to go towards Prayagraj today as there is a traffic jam of 200-300 kilometres," reports quoted the police as saying.