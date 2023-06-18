  • Menu
4.1 Magnitude Earthquake rocks Ladakh

Highlights

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale rocked Ladakh on Sunday as no report of any casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far.

Srinagar: An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale rocked Ladakh on Sunday as no report of any casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far.

National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data said that an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Ladakh at 2.16 a.m.

The coordinates of this earthquake are latitude 35.85 degrees north and longitude 80.08 degrees east.

It occurred 10 kms inside the earth's crust.

So far, six earthquakes have occurred in the J&K-Ladakh region during the last seven days.

