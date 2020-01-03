Trending :
Home  > News > National

6 ex-BSP Rajasthan MLAs formally join Congress

6 ex-BSP Rajasthan MLAs formally join Congress
Highlights

The six rebel Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs, who supported the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, took the primary membership of the Congress on Friday...

New Delhi:The six rebel Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs, who supported the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, took the primary membership of the Congress on Friday after meeting the party interim chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

The six MLAs are Rajendra Singh Gudha, Jogendra Singh Awana, Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand and Sandeep Yadav.

Rajasthan incharge of the Congress, Avinash Pande said that "these MLAs have been with the party and now with their joing the party, the state government in Rajasthan has become stronger."

In September last year, the six BSP MLAs merged with the Congress, giving a jolt to the BSP in the state. The BSP had been giving an outside support to the Ashok Gehlot government since 2018, which was surviving on a razor thin majority. But after the merger in September, the Congress government has been in a comfortable position.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Revamped YSR Arogyasri Pilot Project in Eluru3 Jan 2020 7:36 AM GMT

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Revamped YSR Arogyasri Pilot Project in Eluru

PM Narendra Modi calls for revolution in science, technology in India
PM Narendra Modi calls for revolution in science, technology in...
Will resign if proved guilty: YSRCP MLA Rama Krishna on TDP allegations
Will resign if proved guilty: YSRCP MLA Rama Krishna on TDP...
President Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon
President Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander:
CAA: Centre, States, Politics And Law
CAA: Centre, States, Politics And Law


Top