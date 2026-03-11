7 Migrant Workers Killed After Wall Collapse At Gurugram Sewage Plant Construction Site

Seven migrant workers lost their lives and four others were injured after a wall collapsed at an under-construction sewage treatment plant in Gurugram on Monday evening, triggering a soil cave-in that buried labourers working at the site.

The incident took place at a construction site in a residential project in Sidhrawali village, where around 15–20 workers were present when the structure suddenly gave way. According to police, the collapse caused iron rods and debris to fall on the labourers, trapping several of them under the rubble.

One of the injured workers, Shivakant, a labourer from Nepal, recalled the terrifying moments before the collapse. He said the area went dark after the lights went out, causing panic among workers who tried to escape.

“Everything went pitch dark. We were running when the iron rods fell,” he said.

Rescue teams, along with local residents, rushed to the site and pulled the trapped workers out of the debris. The injured were immediately taken to hospitals in nearby Bhiwadi in Rajasthan for treatment.

Police confirmed that seven workers died in the incident while four others sustained injuries. Following the accident, authorities registered a case over alleged safety violations at the construction site.

On Tuesday, two officials associated with the project were arrested in connection with the incident. Investigators are examining whether negligence and lack of safety measures contributed to the deadly collapse.

The tragedy has once again raised concerns about worker safety at large construction sites, particularly those employing migrant labourers. Authorities said further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the collapse and identify those responsible.