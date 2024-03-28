Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
AAP MLAs wear yellow T-shirts, ‘Kejriwal’ masks at Assembly
Delhi HC cautions against protest by lawyers against CM Kejriwal’s arrest
New Delhi: Clad in yellow T-shirts and sporting “Kejriwal” masks, AAP MLAs arrived at the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday to mark their protest against the party supremo’s arrest by the ED in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, symbolically took their social media campaign to the Assembly as they came dressed in yellow T-shirts with slogans, such as “Mai bhi Kejriwal” and “Modi ka sabse bada dar Kejriwal”, printed on those.
“All AAP MLAs are protesting against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s illegal arrest. Efforts are being made to do away with democracy in the country. For the first time in India’s history, a sitting chief minister has been arrested and that too just before the national (Lok Sabha) election,” Atishi told reporters during the protest.
The AAP launched a social media campaign on Monday, with its leaders changing their display pictures to one depicting Kejriwal behind bars, along with the caption -- “Modi ka sabse bada dar Kejriwal (Kejriwal is Modi’s biggest fear)”. As the Assembly
proceedings began on Wednesday, AAP leaders stormed into the Well of the House raising “murdabad” slogans against the BJP-led Centre and demanding Kejriwal’s release from the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody.
The House was adjourned till April 1 amid the sloganeering. Earlier in the day, the AAP leaders gathered outside the Assembly and demanded the release of their party supremo.
Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Manmohan on Wednesday cautioned lawyers against staging protests on court premises against the arrest of Kejriwal, saying the consequences would be “severe”.
The Aam Aadmi Party’s legal cell has called for a protest in district courts here on Wednesday following Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.
“Consequences would be severe for organising protest in court. Courts cannot be withheld. Courts cannot be stopped. We cannot take away someone’s right to approach the court,” Justice Manmohan said.