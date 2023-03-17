AAP MP releases video of Saxena inciting mob

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released a video revealing the true character of Vinay Kumar Saxena ( LG ). The video was from 2002, related to the violent attack on Medha Patkar, a social worker at Sabarmati Ashram. In the video, it is clear that the violent group that attacked Megha Patkar was led by Vinay Kumar Saxena, the current Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.



Sanjay Singh, member of the Rajya Sabha, while releasing the video at a press conference at the AAP headquarters, said that people in the country will be ashamed after seeing this video. The leader of the violent group was appointed as LG of Delhi.

Seeing this video, the women of the country and millions of people must think that Prime Minister Modi has committed a very shameful act by making the person LG of Delhi,who attacked the social worker. He said that LG Vinay Saxena is accused number-4 in the FIR registered in this case. They know that they will be punished for this. That's why they are running away from the court proceedings. The Aam Admi Party has demanded the Prime Minister to remove LG Vinay Saxena from the post.