Adequate LPG available: Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: Amid reports of shortage in LPG supply in some parts of India, Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg on Tuesday said people should not be worried, stating that adequate quantity of LPG is available in the State. The Chief Secretary reviewed the situation regarding the availability of LPG, petrol and diesel in the State in a meeting withsenior officials from oil marketing companies (OMCs) here. The meeting discussed in detail the distribution process and supply chain arrangements for LPG from refineries/depots to retail outlets, according to an official statement. The representatives of OMCs informed the meeting that there is no problem in the supply of cooking gas, petrol and diesel to the consumers, the statement said. “Similarly, there is no problem in the supply of cooking gas to educational institutions and hospitals,” it added.

The Chief Secretary has directed the oil marketing companies to maintain a balanced supply chain for the availability of cooking gas and oil at the facilities. The Chief Secretary asked both the Food Supply and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) department and the OMC authorities to take steps to create awareness byregularly disseminating information through various channels regarding the availability of cooking gas, petrol and diesel etc.