Ahead of Trust Vote, JD-U calls for meeting of legislators on February 11

Patna: In a bid to ensure that all of its MLAs are with the party, the JD-U’s top leadership has called all legislators for a meeting on February 11, a day before the floor test of the NDA Government in Bihar.

The floor test is scheduled to be held on February 12 in Bihar Assembly where the newly-formed NDA Government is expected to win the trust vote.

The meeting will be held at the residence of Cabinet Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary in Patna on February 11 and all the legislators have been asked to be present.

The party’s senior leaders will give the ‘Guru Mantra’ to them for the proceedings of the forthcoming Budget Session. The JD-U has taken the initiative to ensure that no disturbance takes place on the day of the floor test.

The RJD and Congress leaders keep saying that ‘Khela (game)’ will take place in Bihar on February 12 and hence the JD-U wants to ensure that all of its 45 MLAs are with the party on the crucial day.

In a bid to prevent horse trading, the Congress party took 18 out of its 19 MLAs to Telangana.

The BJP is also taking its 78 MLAs to Bodh Gaya for a two-day training camp, on February 10 and 11.