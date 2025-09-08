Ahead of Vice-Presidential polls on Sept 9, ruling and opposition parties voice confidence

New Delhi: As the Vice Presidential election approaches on September 9, both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc on Monday have voiced strong confidence in their respective candidates, setting the stage for a highly anticipated political contest.

The NDA has officially fielded Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as its candidate. Party leaders have expressed unwavering certainty about his victory, emphasising his extensive experience in constitutional roles. On the other hand, the Opposition INDIA bloc, which recently nominated retired Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, remains optimistic that their candidate will secure an upset win.

BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana appealed to all members of both houses of Parliament to cast their votes in the country’s best interests.

“C.P. Radhakrishnan has vast experience, having held several constitutional posts. I urge all parliamentarians to support him," he told IANS.

S. Prakash, another BJP leader, echoed this confidence, stating, “The victory of our candidate is certain. The only question that remains is the margin by which he will win.”

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad also expressed confidence in winning the Vice-Presidential election and said, “When the NDA chose Radhakrishnan, I congratulated him on his inevitable victory. We have broad support, and the Opposition should respect that constitutional positions like these transcend politics. Even though the Opposition has fielded a candidate, we remain confident of winning.”

Janata Dal (United) leaders Ram Nath Thakur and Neeraj Kumar also reaffirmed their support for Radhakrishnan.

Kumar, the JD(U) spokesperson, highlighted the significance of the Vice President’s role, noting, “While the central government hoped for an all-party consensus, the Opposition did not agree. Now, we face each other in this democratic contest, and we are confident the victory flag will be ours. The Vice President will play a vital role in upholding the constitution and representing the people in the upper house.”

Ram Nath Thakur, JD (U) leader said, "There is an election in democracy, and we are in support of the NDA vice presidential candidate. Whole NDA will vote for the candidate of the NDA. His win is sure."

On the Opposition front, Congress MP Imran Masood suggested that the NDA’s nervousness stems from the strong preparations by the INDIA bloc.

“They are holding multiple meetings to strategise because our readiness has unsettled them,” he said.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said, “The INDIA bloc’s candidate, B. Sudershan Reddy, will surely win, and the NDA’s candidate will face defeat.”

At present there are 239 Rajya Sabha MPs and 542 Lok Sabha MPs, all of whom are eligible to vote. That puts the electorate at 781 and the majority mark at 391. The NDA has 425 MPs. On paper, therefore, the BJP's pick, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, is a clear winner.

Since announcing Radhakrishnan as their candidate on August 17, the NDA has been actively engaging with MPs to consolidate support. Radhakrishnan himself has been on a vigorous campaign trail, meeting parliamentarians across various states and in Delhi, making a strong case for his candidature.

In response, the Congress-led INDIA bloc selected retired Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, hoping to capitalise on possible fissures within the NDA and rally Opposition votes.