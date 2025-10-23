‘Air grey, lungs black, BJP’s accountability invisible’

As the air quality continues to deteriorate in Delhi, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government here, saying that people in the national capital don’t “need sermons” on festivals but accountability.

In a post on X, Singhvi said, “The air is grey, the lungs are black, and the BJP’s accountability is invisible. Delhi doesn’t need sermons on festivals; it needs a government that can breathe responsibility.” Singhvi’s comments come as Delhi continues to reel under alarming air pollution levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of the city remained in the “very poor” category on Wednesday morning. According to CPCB data, the AQI in the RK Puram area of southwest Delhi remains “very poor” at 380, as of 7:00 AM today. The AQI at Anand Vihar also remains “very poor” at 355. Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 355, followed by Bawana at 376 under the “very poor” category.

AQI in the Dwarka Sector 8 area remains at 353, 362 in ITO, and 394 in Nehru Nagar. Similarly, the AQI in Chandni Chowk remains “very poor” at 332. Around Akshardham, the AQI was recorded at 360, which also falls under the “very poor” category.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of scapegoating Diwali for the capital’s rising pollution levels, alleging that the opposition’s narrative is a ploy to appease a “particular vote bank” by pushing for a ban on the festival’s traditions, including diyas and crackers.

“Aam Aadmi Party is fully focused on proving that the pollution in Delhi is due to Diwali. This is because they have a particular vote bank, whom they want to appease, and that’s why they are trying hard to prove that Diwali needs to be banned due to smoke from diyas and crackers, due to which pollution happens,” Sirsa told ANI in an interview. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also stated that the UT government is “working proactively” on artificial rain to control the pollution in the national capital. CM Gupta also stated that the government is promoting electric vehicles to reduce pollution and improve the city’s environment, thereby curbing pollution.