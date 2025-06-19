Air India CEO defends maintenance of crashed Boeing 787

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Thursday said the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner involved in the fatal crash of Flight AI171 on June 12 was “well maintained,” with its last major inspection completed in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December 2025.

Wilson's remarks come amid growing scrutiny following the crash, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers and crew, along with 34 people on the ground. In response, the airline has introduced enhanced pre-flight safety inspections across its Boeing 787 fleet.

“We are undertaking enhanced pre-flight safety checks on Boeing 787 fleet,” Wilson said in a message to passengers. He also announced a temporary 15% reduction in widebody operations in the coming weeks as a precautionary step.

Providing further technical details, Wilson stated that the aircraft’s right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine underwent inspection in April 2025. “Both the aircraft and its engines were regularly monitored, with no issues reported before the flight,” he noted.

These enhanced checks follow a directive from India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), issued on June 14. So far, 26 out of the 33 Boeing 787s in Air India’s fleet have passed the checks and resumed service, while the remaining seven are undergoing routine maintenance and will be cleared only after additional reviews.

“Following the review, the DGCA has confirmed that our Boeing 787 fleet and maintenance processes fully meet safety standards,” Wilson said.

Expressing condolences to those affected, Wilson added, “We are reaching out with heavy hearts following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171. Words cannot express the pain we feel for the families and loved ones affected by this devastating event.