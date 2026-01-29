Ajit’s NCP at crossroads

Mumbai: Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and one of the state’s key power brokers, died in a tragic air crash on Wednesday, without realising his goal of becoming the chief minister.

As the undisputed head of NCP, Ajit Pawar’s sudden death leaves the party without its primary strategist and power broker. There is no clear, singular successor designated to take over the party’s leadership.

However, speculations are shrouding around on a few key figures, including his son Parth Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar for continuity, though they lack legislative experience.

Political experts are of the view that senior leaders like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare may likely manage the administrative and parliamentary operations in the interim.

Days before his death, reports had emerged of a potential thaw between the two factions of the NCP, with increasing speculation that Ajit Pawar might return to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Earlier this month, both factions formed an alliance for the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal elections. This partnership is set to continue for the third phase of civic polls on February 5, where both groups have agreed to contest under the “clock” symbol belonging to Ajit Pawar’s faction.

These moves follow months of visible reconciliation, marked by frequent public appearances and joint family photographs that signalled a thawing of political tensions.

In an interview earlier this month, Ajit Pawar hinted at a possible reunion with his uncle, stating that “there are no permanent enemies in politics”.

Last week, NCP’s Maharashtra unit chief Sunil Tatkare, in an interview, said that the two factions would hold discussions for a merger if circumstances arose. “It is possible. We will fight together and this means there will be one symbol,” he said.

With Ajit gone, there will be immense pressure from the rank-and-file for the two factions to reunite under Sharad Pawar to prevent the party from disintegrating.

Ajit Pawar’s death will also create a massive political vacuum that directly threatens the stability and future composition of the Mahayuti alliance. His absence changes the coalition’s math in three critical ways:

Loss of a ‘force multiplier’: The 66-year-old was not only the primary link between the BJP and the splintered NCP, but also the Mahayuti’s primary strategist for rural Maharashtra and the sugar belt.

The Baramati factor: He had an immense clout on the cooperative sectors and local bodies in western Maharashtra. In his absence, the BJP and Shinde-led Sena are likely to lose their hold to these crucial vote banks.

Administrative gap: Having served as Deputy CM a record six times, he was the government’s most experienced administrator. A workaholic, Pawar was famous for his punctuality, unlike many politicians notorious for their tardiness. His death leaves Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis without his most effective “troubleshooter.”

In the days to come, the focus will be on the future of the NCP factions, with political circles buzzing with the possible merger of the two outfits.