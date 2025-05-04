  • Menu
Amid raging tensions, Pak test-fires a ballistic missile

Highlights

Pakistan’s military says it has successfully test-fired a ballistic missile as tensions with neighbouring India over a deadly shooting attack in Indian-administered Kashmir last month remain high.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s military says it has successfully test-fired a ballistic missile as tensions with neighbouring India over a deadly shooting attack in Indian-administered Kashmir last month remain high.

The surface-to-surface missile, named the Abdali Weapon System, with a range of 450km (280 miles), was successfully tested as part of an exercise on Saturday, Pakistan’s government said.

It added that the launch was “aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced maneuverability features”. The tactical missile, which can carry conventional and nuclear warheads, is named after Ahmad Shah Abdali, the 18th-century founder of modern Afghanistan who led numerous invasions of the Indian subcontinent.

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the scientists, engineers and those behind the successful missile test.

