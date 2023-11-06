Amid 'severe' air quality, LG goes about Delhi to check pollution-control measures

New Delhi: In view of the air quality dropping to ‘severe’ category in Delhi-NCR, Delhi Lieutenant- Governor VK Saxena on Monday went about the city taking stock of the pollution-mitigating measures being undertaken by various departments and agencies in the national Capital.

Saxena took a walk from the stretch behind Red Fort to Rajghat and from to ITO to Pragati Power Plant. He then visited IP Estate, Millennium Park near Sarai Kale Khan on the Ring Road to inspect the pavements, central verges and the yards of the Power Plant and Millennium Bus Depot, which cause much dust pollution, leading to higher PM 2.5/10 levels.

The Raj Bhavan said that during the inspection it was found that the footpaths were covered with thick layers of dust and loose silt at several places, which were adding to the pollution.

Taking a strict note of this, the LG directed the officials to immediately clear the pavements and streets.

Saxena also inspected the ongoing work of dust mitigation with the aid of mechanical road sweepers, and expressed dissatisfaction as they were found to be blowing the dust which was not being taken care of by a following water sprinkler as the case should have been.

He also took stock of the mobile anti-smog guns and instructed accompanying officials of the PWD, MCD, DDA, etc. to immediately ensure covering of footpaths and remedial measures to keep the yards of the power plant and the bus depot dust-free.

Saxena also directed the Transport Department and Delhi Police to strictly ensure that vehicles prohibited under GRAP-IV are not allowed on the roads.

“He ordered strict enforcement on border points to check the entry of polluting vehicles into Delhi from other states,” the Raj Bhavan said.

Saxena also made an appeal to Delhiites to take all pollution-mitigating measures, particularly optimum use of public transport.

He appealed to the people to avoid unnecessary use of private vehicles for short distances and urged them to abstain from getting any construction or demolition done.