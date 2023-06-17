Amit Shah vists Cyclone affected areas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat's Kutch district. He met injured people at a hospital in Mandvi town and also interacted with farmers and personnel of NDRF and BSF.

He was accompanied by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendera Patel. He visited the Mandvi sub-district hospital and met injured people and pregnant women who were shifted from coastal villages hit by the cyclone, which had made landfall near Jakhau port.

Shah also visited a farm near Mandvi to assess the damage caused to crops and interacted with farmers. He met personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and the Border Security Force at Mandvi airport who were involved in the relief and rescue operations.

The Union home minister discussed the post-cyclone situation with officials in Bhuj. Several towns and hundreds of villages plunged into darkness as strong winds unleashed by the cyclone uprooted electricity poles. Among 1,09,000 persons shifted from coastal areas to temporary shelters, there were 10,918 children, 5,070 senior citizens and 1,152 pregnant women, the government had said in a release