Anna Varsity Case: Rape convict gets 30 years in jail
Chennai: A Mahila Court in Chennai on Monday sentenced A Gnanasekaran, the sole accused in the 2024 Anna University campus rape case, to life imprisonment without the possibility of remission.
The court ordered that he must serve a minimum of 30 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 90,000 on him. Mahila Court judge M Rajalakshmi handed down the sentence four days after convicting Gnanasekaran on 11 charges, including rape, abduction, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.
