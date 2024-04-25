Aparna Yadav Challenges Akhilesh Yadav's Candidacy In Kannauj: No Longer A Smooth Ride For Samajwadi Party

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law, Aparna Yadav, subtly criticized him by suggesting that securing the Kannauj seat is no longer an effortless endeavor for the party.

Aparna Yadav, who switched allegiance to the BJP a few years back, made these remarks in reference to Akhilesh Yadav's candidacy from Kannauj, replacing his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav.

Initially, the Samajwadi Party had nominated Tej Pratap as its candidate from Kannauj on Monday but later reversed its decision on Wednesday.

Aparna Yadav remarked, "Akhilesh Yadav is following his father's footsteps. Whenever Mulayam Singh deemed it necessary, he would contest elections himself."

However, she cautioned her brother-in-law against complacency, stating that the path to victory in Kannauj wouldn't be effortless for the Samajwadi Party.

She asserted that Subrat Pathak, the incumbent MP from Kannauj and a BJP leader, has undertaken substantial developmental work in the constituency, thereby transforming it into a challenging battleground for the SP.

"A number of seats in UP were considered secure due to Mulayam Singh, who is my father-in-law," Yadav mentioned. "He established them as strongholds of the SP through his efforts and rapport with the people. Nevertheless, the BJP has also triumphed on those seats."

Regarding the SP's decision to field Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj, she suggested that the party was forced to adopt a defensive stance against the BJP. "The leaders of the INDI alliance are apprehensive now. Therefore, they have no alternative but to nominate senior leaders to challenge the BJP. This is their strategy to try to counter PM Modi," she asserted.

Aparna Yadav further claimed that the BJP holds sway in Kannauj, and the electorate is discerning enough to recognize the accomplishments of PM Modi. "PM Modi will secure a third term as Prime Minister, regardless of who contests against him," she added.

The controversy surrounding Akhilesh Yadav's candidacy in Kannauj escalated when the SP swiftly replaced his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav as the candidate for the constituency. Akhilesh Yadav submitted his nomination papers on Thursday, seeking to reclaim a seat he previously held.

When queried about the sentiments of SP workers in Kannauj regarding his candidacy, Akhilesh Yadav emphasized, "The crux here is achieving a historic victory in this constituency. The BJP will be relegated to history in this election as the people have made up their minds in favor of the INDIA bloc. The electorate is poised to vote against the NDA. The PDA will vanquish the NDA this time."

Akhilesh Yadav has a longstanding connection with the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat, having emerged victorious in 2000, 2004, and 2009. However, his wife, Dimple Yadav, subsequently represented the constituency, winning in 2012 and 2014, before losing to Subrat Pathak of the BJP in 2019.

The electoral process in Kannauj is scheduled for May 13, during the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.