Applaud PM Modi for reminding history: Ayodhya saints on 1,000 years of Somnath temple attack

Saints and sages of Ayodhya expressed their views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remembering the first assault on the Somnath temple, one thousand years ago, and lauded the undying spirit of the Hindu faith for standing tall against all the adversity and brutality by foreign invaders.

Sitaram Das Ji Maharaj, Mahant, Saket Bhavan Temple, Ayodhya Dham, called the attack (in 1026) an attempt to raze the Hindu shrine and highlighted the bravery, resilience and spirit of the Hindu faith followers in bouncing back to glory.

Highlighting how Hinduism survived despite attacks over centuries, he said, “It has been 1,000 years since there was an attempt to subdue the Sanatan culture. It is the power, courage and bravery of the Hindu faith that kept the Somnath temple standing tall, despite all efforts to decimate it, he said.

Sitaram Das Ji Maharaj further stated that he “wholeheartedly stands with the Prime Minister” and fully backs the fact that Somnath’s story is about the unbreakable courage of countless children of Bharat Mata who protected our culture and civilisation.

Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das Ji Maharaj at Yog Sadan Temple in Ayodhya Dham hailed Somnath temple as one of the most revered pilgrimage sites for the Hindus and credited the Prime Minister for the 'revival' of Sanatan culture.

“India is on the path to becoming Vishwaguru since PM Modi assumed office. The Somnath temple is a place of deep reverence for 100 crore Hindus. But, some tried to terrorise the temple through brutal attacks.”

“I hail PM Modi’s righteousness, he is a saint and devout and under his leadership, the Sanatan culture as well as temples have flourished,” he added.

Earlier today, PM Modi, in an Op-Ed, said that Somnath’s legacy goes beyond a temple, reflecting the courage and faith of generations who safeguarded India’s culture and civilisation despite repeated assaults.

In the Op-Ed, the Prime Minister highlighted Somnath’s spiritual and civilisational significance as the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas mentioned in the Dwadasha Jyotirling Stotram.

Located at Prabhas Patan on Gujarat’s western coast, the temple has long been a centre of faith, culture and maritime prosperity.

PM Modi recalled that the shrine was first attacked in January 1026 by Mahmud of Ghazni, marking the beginning of a series of invasions aimed at destroying symbols of Indian civilisation.