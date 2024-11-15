Army officer, fiancee appear before judicial panel

Bhubaneswar: The Army officer and his fiancee, who were allegedly tortured in custody inside Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar, on Thursday appeared before a judicial commission probing into the case and recorded their statements. Commission secretary Suvendu Mohanty said the panel had summoned 16 persons, including the Army officer, his fiancee, the accused police officers and some students to appear before it. Several of them, including the Armyman and his girlfriend, appeared before Justice Chittaranjan Dash (Retd) Commission personally, while others were represented by their lawyers. The next date of hearing was fixed on November 30. Mohanty said the commission may visit Bharatpur police station. He said the commission has received over 500 affidavits on this incident.

Suspended Inspector In-Charge (IIC) Dinakrushna Mishra and other four police personnel did not appear before the judicial commission. Their lawyers instead represented them before the commission. The accused police officials have undergone polygraphy tests at a forensic science centre in Gujarat.

The Army officer was allegedly tortured and his fiancee sexually assaulted at Bharatpur police station after they went to lodge a complaint over a road rage incident involving some students on September 15.

The State government has appointed the commission to inquire into allegations levelled by the Army officer and his fiancee. While the Army officer was allegedly beaten up by the police officials, three policewomen dragged his fiancee into a cell where some male police personnel, including the ex-IIC of the police station, reportedly thrashed and molested her.

Following a widespread uproar over the incident, Odisha Police suspended five police personnel. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has entrusted the investigation to the Crime Branch of the police.