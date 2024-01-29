Live
- I have shut all doors and windows of disappointment: PM Modi
- Pre-Budget: 5 key investments needed in the education sector
- Ready for alliance with BJP, says K'taka mining baron Janardhana Reddy
- iPhones grow 28% to grab over 6% market share in India in 2023
- Biennial RS polls for 56 seats on Feb 27
- Hindu group performed ‘Parikrama’ at ASI protected 8th century temple in Kashmir on Jan 22
- SP, Congress restless in UP following political developments in Bihar
- Michael Douglas finishes 'biggest oyster’ he’s ever seen in under 20 seconds
- Tribal students in MP's Ratlam take lessons on literature, media from veterans
- Hindu group performed ‘Parikrama’ at ASI protected 8th century temple in Kashmir on Jan 22
Just In
Around 300 vehicles charred in fire at Delhi Police malkhana
Highlights
Around 300 vehicles were gutted after a fire broke out at malkhana at Police Training School (PTS) in Delhi’s Wazirabad area, a police official said on Monday.
New Delhi: Around 300 vehicles were gutted after a fire broke out at malkhana at Police Training School (PTS) in Delhi’s Wazirabad area, a police official said on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that at 12:35 a.m., fire was reported at malkhana behind PTS.
“Six fire tenders were pressed into service. Fire was extinguished by 2:30 a.m. A large number of vehicles (about 200 two wheelers and 45 four wheelers) were damaged in the fire. All damaged vehicles are part of case property of Outer District,” said the DCP.
"The cause of the fire is being ascertained. A case under appropriate sections is being registered at Sonia Vihar police station,” said the DCP.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS