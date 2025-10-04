Art and Craft centre opened

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanalis on the path of development. The State government is creating employment opportunities through industrial investment and other projects. This was stated by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra. The minister inaugurated the much-awaited Art and Craft centre at Bhagirathi Sagar.

Addressing a gathering, Patra said the centre has finally fulfilled the demands of the culture lovers. He urged the district administration to charge affordable price for users and cultural organisations for promotion of art and culture. He said the State government has recognised the famous Laxmi Puja in Dhenkanal by releasing Rs 50,000 each for 38 bazaar puja pandals.

Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany said there is no shortage of funds for promotion of culture and Odisha is renowned for its rich and vibrant folk media traditions encompassing a wide variety of performing arts, music and visual art forms. Later, talking to reporters, Patra said the State government has approved a Rs 171.11 crore development package for Mahima Gadi at Joranda and announced the establishment of a new medical college in Dhenkanal.