Arvind Kejriwal Vows To Govern From Jail: Refuses Resignation Amid Allegations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reaffirmed his stance on Friday, asserting that he would not step down from his position and would instead demonstrate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he can govern even from jail. In an exclusive interview with India Today TV, the AAP leader argued that his resignation would jeopardize the democracy of the country.

Kejriwal elaborated on his refusal to resign, stating that he is not driven by a desire for power or position. He emphasized his history of leaving a secure job as an Income Tax Manager to serve in Delhi's slums and his previous resignation as Delhi Chief Minister within 49 days. However, he declared that his current stance is part of his ongoing struggle and that he will not relinquish his role as Chief Minister.

Referring to the legal proceedings surrounding his tenure, Kejriwal highlighted a PIL filed against him, which the Supreme Court ruled could not compel his resignation. The court affirmed his right to continue as Chief Minister, even from jail if necessary, indicating that basic facilities would be provided to enable him to fulfill his duties.

Kejriwal further alleged that PM Modi intends to arrest chief ministers of states where the BJP loses elections, setting a dangerous precedent. By refusing to resign and potentially governing from jail, Kejriwal believes he can deter such actions against other chief ministers.

Scheduled to surrender to Tihar Jail authorities on June 2 after the expiration of his interim bail, Kejriwal faces charges related to a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy scam. He was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on May 10 to participate in campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.