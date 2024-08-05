As a storyteller, I aspire to challenge injustices and represent the common man: Vikrant Massey

New Delhi : I come from a background where I witnessed societal disparities first hand, and the 'Ride To Donate' campaign aims to overcome these disparities, said actor Vikrant Massey, who is also the brand ambassador of prominent ride-hailing service app, in Drive. Massey was addressing the gathering during a special event in New Delhi recently. The event saw a substantial donation of Rs. 34,00,000 to CRY India by inDrive, to reinforce its commitment to social responsibility and community support. This generous contribution, facilitated through the Vikrant Massey, marks a significant step in the company's mission to make a meaningful impact on underprivileged communities.

Vikrant Massey expressed his heartfelt gratitude and pride during the event. "It's a moment of great pride to be associated. I am overwhelmed but grateful to be part of this noble endeavor. As an actor, I associate with many brands, but I have never felt so happy and satisfied as I do today, collaborating with inDrive and CRY. What CRY has been doing for the past 40-42 years is unparalleled. It requires immense courage to wake up every day and strive to make an impact despite continuous setbacks. Education is the backbone of a stable future, and through this partnership, we hope to provide that foundation to many underprivileged children," he said.

Massey elaborated on the synergy between his values and inDrive’s mission. "Our value systems align perfectly. As a storyteller, I aspire to challenge injustices and represent the common man. inDrive shares this vision of giving back to the community in whatever capacity possible. This collaboration with CRY India feels like the beginning of a significant journey towards creating a positive change. What we are doing today is like a drop in the ocean, but it is the beginning of something much bigger," he added.

"I strive to challenge the injustices I see around me by telling stories that inspire and give voice to the common man. Even in projects like '12th Fail,' my goal as a creative professional is to represent and advocate for the everyday individual. This is why partnering with them feels so right. They share this vision. They are a young company, operating in 14-16 cities, driven not by profit or accolades but by a genuine desire to give back in any capacity they can. This alignment of values is what drew me to inDrive, making this collaboration one of the proudest associations of my career," he added.



Pratip Mazumder, Country Manager India, inDrive, emphasized the company’s dedication to social justice and community empowerment. "We believe that by mobilizing our community through purpose-driven initiatives like Ride to Donate, we can amplify our impact and inspire others to join us in building a more equitable society. This partnership with CRY India reflects our commitment to fight social injustice and empower neglected communities to make a positive difference in their lives," he stated.



Avik Karmakar, Senior Marketing Manager - South Asia, inDrive said “Through Ride To Donate” campaign we want to Challenge Injustice happening in the society where a lot of childhood dreams & opportunities either get broken or stolen which is the bare minimum need - The Right to Education. We donated INR 34,00,000 to help kids through CRY India. This could happen because over 1 Lakh users across Delhi NCR, Kolkata and Chandigarh participated for the cause.”



The "Ride to Donate" campaign by inDrive is a testament to the company’s dedication to challenging injustice and creating positive change for communities in need. Vikrant Massey’s heartfelt involvement and inDrive’s purposeful initiatives signify a promising future for underprivileged children supported by CRY India. The event in New Delhi has set a hopeful tone for the impactful journey ahead.

