Ashok Gehlot accepts defeat, to resign as Raj CM at 5.30 p.m.

Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accepted the Congress' defeat in the Assembly elections, and he is expected to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra to resign as CM.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accepted the Congress' defeat in the Assembly elections, and he is expected to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra to resign as CM.

A source in the know of things said Gehlot will submit his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra at 5.30 p.m.

Gehlot said that "we respect the mandate".

As per the Election Commission, the BJP won 18 seats till the time of filing this report, while the Congress bagged 5 seats.

