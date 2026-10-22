- Oppo Find X10 series launched with 200MP cameras, 8,000mAh batteries
- Tejashwi Yadav accuses Bihar govt of 'misusing' police against RJD candidate
- Kolkata stampede: Second accused of making misleading announcement arrested
- Piyush Goyal warns Europe on CBAM, 50 pc steel duty; says trust hardest currency in business
- Elon Musk reacts to warning he could face jail
- Ishan Kishan ruled out of second T20I vs NZ with abductor strain: BCCI
- UP CEO prepares graduate, teachers’ electoral rolls online for first time, enrols 14.81 lakh voters
- Kolkata stampede: Accused changed SIM cards to hoodwink police
Assam Guv briefs HM Amit Shah on youth outreach, drug-free Bharat initiatives
In Short
During the meeting, the Governor extended his greetings to Union Minister Shah on the occasion of Vijayadashami and conveyed birthday wishes to the Union Minister.
Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and briefed him on various initiatives undertaken by Lok Bhavan to promote patriotism, national responsibility and self-reliance among the youth.
During the meeting, the Governor extended his greetings to Union Minister Shah on the occasion of Vijayadashami and conveyed birthday wishes to the Union Minister.
According to an official statement, Acharya apprised Union Minister Shah of Lok Bhavan's efforts to strengthen the spirit of 'Nation First' among young people and encourage their active participation in nation-building.The Governor also highlighted initiatives undertaken in line with the objectives of the Centre's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, including awareness campaigns across Assam to combat substance abuse and promote a healthier society.
These efforts are aligned with the broader national vision of building a healthy and developed India, the statement said.
Acharya also briefed the Union Home Minister on the initiative 'Namo Matrubhoomi: Rashtriya Suraksha avam Swavalamban Sankalp Saptah', which aims to raise awareness about national security, encourage self-reliance, promote a drug-free society and instill a sense of duty towards the country among young people.
Emphasising the importance of sustained public participation in nation-building, the Governor sought union Minister Shah's guidance on strengthening the implementation of these programmes and expanding their reach and impact, particularly among the youth.
The interaction also highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts in youth empowerment, national security, self-reliance and inclusive development, especially in Assam's border regions.
The Governor stressed that people-centric initiatives play a crucial role in fostering national consciousness and collective responsibility among citizens.
He reiterated that such programmes are intended to motivate young people to contribute meaningfully to the country's development while strengthening the foundations of a secure, self-reliant and developed India.
The meeting comes amid continued efforts to engage young people in nation-building activities and promote awareness about national priorities, including social responsibility, public health and security.
Officials said the initiatives seek to encourage citizens, particularly the younger generation, to embrace their responsibilities towards society and the nation.
Ballot voting underway for Legislative Council polls, BJP and SP leaders trade barbs
Oppo Find X10 series launched with 200MP cameras, 8,000mAh batteries
Tejashwi Yadav accuses Bihar govt of 'misusing' police against RJD candidate
Delhi Police cracks two home burglary cases with arrest of two men; stolen jewellery, Rs 42,670 recovered
Air India flight makes safe emergency landing in Hyderabad after glitch
Bhatti Vikramarka attends SPF's Raising Day parade, urges for secure Telangana
ITBP Chief Confirms Ongoing Face-Offs With Chinese Troops Along Arunachal Border; Congress Questions PM Modi
Deadline for Duty-Free Import of One Million Tonnes of Sugar Extended to Dec 31
Delhi wakes up to 'poor' air, above-normal minimum temperature
Rain alert issued to AP, Telangana amid expected trough