Avian influenza: Measures ramped up at Delhi zoo

New Delhi: Surveillance and bio-security measures have been intensified at the National Zoological Park after avian influenza infection led to the death of 12 birds, an official said on Monday. Surveillance teams are surveying the premises twice a day, and others are cleaning and disinfecting enclosures, water ponds, and foraging grounds of migratory birds.

The health and behaviour of animals are being monitored by keepers and through CCTV cameras. Staff have been provided with gloves, masks, protective suits, and shoe covers, the official said.

Three painted storks and one black-necked ibis have been segregated for treatment and are under observation.

Till Sunday, six painted storks and two black-necked ibises had died in the water bird aviary, while four migratory painted storks had died in ponds. Samples from two painted storks and two ibises tested positive for H5N1, officials said. According to a zoo statement, the two black-necked ibises died last Thursday and their samples were sent to the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal. The reports confirmed that they were positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus.

After the painted storks also tested positive for bird flu on Friday, the zoo authorities closed the premises temporarily to the public.