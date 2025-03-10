Ayush Ministry to evaluate potential of Ayurveda formulation for diabetes

New Delhi: The Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Kolkata, under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) of the Ministry of Ayush, on Monday launched a research project to evaluate the potential of an Ayurveda formulation to treat diabetes.

CARI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the School of Natural Product Studies (SNPS), Jadavpur University, Kolkata to mark the beginning of a collaborative research project to probe the potential of "Vidangadi Lauham"-- a classical Ayurvedic formulation -- in the management of diabetes.

This research project, to be launched in experimental animals, "holds immense potential in the field of Ayurveda research, aiming to establish a strong scientific foundation for the use of Vidangadi Lauham in diabetes management," said the Ministry.

The research aims to conduct biophysical characterisation and analyse the biological activity of medicinal plants. It will contribute significantly to the preservation and restoration of India’s rich medicinal plant heritage.

"The findings will be instrumental in developing high-quality, safe, and effective Ayurvedic formulations for combating diabetes and its complications," the Ministry said.

Furthermore, the project highlights the need for a comprehensive database to validate the health benefits of medicinal plants, ensuring their credibility in the global healthcare landscape.

"The ultimate goal is to popularise Ayurvedic formulations as natural health-promoting agents, fostering greater acceptance of traditional medicine worldwide," the Ministry said.

With diabetes being a growing global concern, this research initiative has the potential to lead to the development of an Ayurvedic formulation with minimal to no side effects, ultimately improving public health and enhancing the quality of life for countless individuals, it added.