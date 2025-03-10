Live
- Maha govt proposes use of AI based technology in agriculture to boost growth
- Bengal Assembly ruckus: One BJP MLA suspended, two others forced out of house
- BCB awards central contracts to 22 players, Mahmudullah opts out
- Key donors' aid cuts catastrophic to humanitarian efforts in Sudan, UN warns
- Temple Trust on a demolition spree
- Andhra Pradesh Revokes Land Allotments for 13 Companies in Amaravati
- Tejashwi slams BJP MLA over Holi Remark, questions Nitish Kumar's silence
- Bill to give more powers to GMs of railway zones gets Parliament's nod with Rajya Sabha passage
- WPL 2025: Skipper Harmanpreet's brilliant half-century lifts MI to 179/6
- ED seizes Rs 10 lakh & digital devices during raids across three states
Just In
Ayush Ministry to evaluate potential of Ayurveda formulation for diabetes
The Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Kolkata, under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) of the Ministry of Ayush
New Delhi: The Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Kolkata, under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) of the Ministry of Ayush, on Monday launched a research project to evaluate the potential of an Ayurveda formulation to treat diabetes.
CARI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the School of Natural Product Studies (SNPS), Jadavpur University, Kolkata to mark the beginning of a collaborative research project to probe the potential of "Vidangadi Lauham"-- a classical Ayurvedic formulation -- in the management of diabetes.
This research project, to be launched in experimental animals, "holds immense potential in the field of Ayurveda research, aiming to establish a strong scientific foundation for the use of Vidangadi Lauham in diabetes management," said the Ministry.
The research aims to conduct biophysical characterisation and analyse the biological activity of medicinal plants. It will contribute significantly to the preservation and restoration of India’s rich medicinal plant heritage.
"The findings will be instrumental in developing high-quality, safe, and effective Ayurvedic formulations for combating diabetes and its complications," the Ministry said.
Furthermore, the project highlights the need for a comprehensive database to validate the health benefits of medicinal plants, ensuring their credibility in the global healthcare landscape.
"The ultimate goal is to popularise Ayurvedic formulations as natural health-promoting agents, fostering greater acceptance of traditional medicine worldwide," the Ministry said.
With diabetes being a growing global concern, this research initiative has the potential to lead to the development of an Ayurvedic formulation with minimal to no side effects, ultimately improving public health and enhancing the quality of life for countless individuals, it added.