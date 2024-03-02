Bengal BJP President, LoP update PM about IAS, IPS officers acting in biased manner

Kolkata: In a 22-minute meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, the West Bengal BJP President, Dr Sukanta Majumdar and the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, briefed him about the biased behaviour of certain IAS and IPS officers in the state.

After the meeting, Majumdar told media persons that they had requested Prime Minister Modi to see whether the Centre could take action against such IAS and IPS officers who were blatantly biased towards the West Bengal government.

In their submission to the PM, the BJP leaders said that since the Union government was the cadre-controlling authority of the two services, was there a possibility to start an investigation against corrupt IAS and IPS officers in the state.

Majumdar also said that they had updated the Prime Minister on how the ruling Trinamool Congress was trying to create an ambience of terror in the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state before the general elections.

The Prime Minister on his X handle posted a picture of his meeting with Majumdar and Adhikari and also praised the Bengal BJP leaders for their courage in combating the ruling dispensation in West Bengal.

“Met Shri Suvendu Adhikari Ji and Dr. Sukanta Majumdar Ji. We discussed ways to further spread our good governance agenda among the people. I applaud each and every Bengal BJP Karyakarta for their courage, passion and spirited fight against TMC’s misrule. Together, we will build a better future for West Bengal,” the Prime Minister’s X message read.