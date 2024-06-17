Bengal train mishap: Mamata calls Railways 'parentless'; Railway Minister assures detailed probe

Kolkata: After the death toll in the train accident in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, where a goods train hit the Silchar-Kolkata Kanchanjunga Express on Monday morning, rose to nine, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the Railways as a 'parentless' ministry focused only on 'self-propaganda' instead of looking to enhance passenger safety.



“The work for the installation of anti-collision devices started during my tenure as the Railway Minister. It was then applied to Konkan Railways. Today, the name of the anti-collision device might have been changed.

"But despite a new name, there is nothing called passenger safety. Presently, the Railway is nothing but a ‘propaganda-oriented’ department. The Railways had a rich heritage which has been destroyed now. Even there is no separate rail budget now,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident spot on Monday afternoon and assured to conduct a thorough investigation to find out the exact reason behind the mishap.

“The investigation will be conducted by the office of the Commissioner of Railway Safety. After we get a report, the real reason behind the accident will be known and corrective measures will be taken accordingly so that such mishaps are not repeated,” the Minister said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Banerjee also complained about the lack of passenger amenities for those commuting by long-distance trains.

“I often hear about the problems faced by the passengers in the Sealdah division. Even the bedding provided to the passengers is often dirty. Such is the condition,” she claimed.

She also referred to the site of the accident between New Jalpaiguri and Rangapani stations as the “black spot”.

“Accidents take place in that area frequently. Yet, the issue is not taken seriously,” she said.