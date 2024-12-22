  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Bhadrak yarn project will boost economy: CM

Bhadrak yarn project will boost economy: CM
x
Highlights

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said the proposed yarn project in Bhadrak district will significantly boost the State’s economy and create substantial employment opportunities.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said the proposed yarn project in Bhadrak district will significantly boost the State’s economy and create substantial employment opportunities.

The proposed project will be a joint venture between State-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and MCPI Private Limited, the Chief Minister said.

“Thank you, @IndianOilcl, for approving the establishment of a Yarn Project worth Rs 4,382 Cr in #Bhadrak. This joint venture with MCPI Pvt Ltd will greatly enhance Odisha’s economy and generate significant employment op-portunities,” Majhi posted on X. The IOCL board has approved the proposal to set up the yarn project in Bhadrak on a 50:50 partnership with MCPI Private Limited. The project will feature a 900 TPD continuous polymerisation (CP) unit, along with down-stream units for draw textured yarn (DTY), fully drawn yarn (FDY), polyester chips and other associated facilities, sources said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick