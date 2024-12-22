Live
- PM Modi Visits Indian Labour Camp And Engages With Diaspora In Kuwait
- South Korea: Main opposition urges acting president to sign special counsel bills or face consequences
- Central PSUs record 47 per cent jump in net profit for 2023-24, market cap doubles
- Man In Madhya Pradesh Dies By Suicide, Leaves Video Alleging Harassment
- AAP Likely To Replace Shoaib Iqbal With Son Aaley Muhammad Iqbal For Matia Mahal Seat
- Multi-Storey Building Collapse In Mohali Triggers Massive Rescue Operation
- Anti-Corruption Officers Assaulted By Revenue Clerks In Uttar Pradesh
- Earthquake tremors felt again in Prakasam district
- G Trisha, spinners star as India win inaugural U19 Women’s Asia Cup title
- Security Forces Arrest Two Terrorist Associates In North Kashmir's Sopore
Just In
Bhadrak yarn project will boost economy: CM
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said the proposed yarn project in Bhadrak district will significantly boost the State’s economy and create substantial employment opportunities.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said the proposed yarn project in Bhadrak district will significantly boost the State’s economy and create substantial employment opportunities.
The proposed project will be a joint venture between State-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and MCPI Private Limited, the Chief Minister said.
“Thank you, @IndianOilcl, for approving the establishment of a Yarn Project worth Rs 4,382 Cr in #Bhadrak. This joint venture with MCPI Pvt Ltd will greatly enhance Odisha’s economy and generate significant employment op-portunities,” Majhi posted on X. The IOCL board has approved the proposal to set up the yarn project in Bhadrak on a 50:50 partnership with MCPI Private Limited. The project will feature a 900 TPD continuous polymerisation (CP) unit, along with down-stream units for draw textured yarn (DTY), fully drawn yarn (FDY), polyester chips and other associated facilities, sources said.