Bhopal Rape Case: Main Accused Claims Targeting Hindu Girls Was "Virtuous Act"

The main suspect in Bhopal's disturbing rape and blackmail case has shown no remorse during police interrogation, instead describing his actions as a "virtuous act." According to senior police officials, Farhan admitted to creating a group of Muslim students specifically targeting Hindu female classmates from his college.

Police investigations revealed that the gang's methodology involved establishing relationships with these women before taking them to hookah lounges, pubs, or rented accommodations where they would drug and sexually assault them. The perpetrators recorded these assaults and used the footage to blackmail victims, coercing other women into relationships with group members.

"Farhan justified these acts, saying that having relationships with Hindu girls and exploiting them was a good deed, as he considered it a virtuous act," a police official told India Today TV.

The case emerged after three students from a private college filed reports on April 25, with authorities noting that the gang primarily targeted women who had relocated to Bhopal from other cities for education, as they typically had fewer movement restrictions and were more vulnerable to manipulation.

A fifth survivor recently came forward, stating she was drugged with marijuana-laced cigarettes and sexually assaulted by Farhan and another accused, Ali, approximately a year ago. She reported being threatened with the release of explicit videos if she spoke out.

Five suspects have been arrested so far, with gang rape charges now added against Farhan and Ali. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken a firm stance, declaring that his government "will not tolerate 'jihad or love jihad'" and promising that "criminals will not be spared at any cost."