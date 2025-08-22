BJD seeks ‘stop work’ order on Polavaram till issues resolved

Bhubaneswar: Claiming that the Polavaram project in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh “poses an existential threat” to tribals in Malkangiri district, the Opposition BJD on Wednesday asked the Centre to immediately issue a “stop-work” order on construction of the project till basic issues are resolved.

A delegation of the regional party, which has been strongly opposing the “unilateral” design change of the Polavaram project by the Andhra Pradesh government, had a detailed discussion with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil and also met the Chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC) at New Delhi. During both the meetings, the delegation vehemently raised serious and unresolved concerns of Odisha, especially relating to the severe submergence impact of the Polavaram project on Malkangiri district, which threatens the lives, lands and livelihoods of thousands of tribal people, including Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said. Mishra said the delegation reminded the Jal Shakti Ministry that they had a previous meeting on the matter in December last year with the CWC, which had resulted in assurances of concrete action to address Odisha’s apprehensions. However, despite repeated reminders, no substantial step has been taken to safeguard the interests of Odisha, and the minutes from the meeting held on August 28, 2024 have been the only official communication received so far, he said.

Expressing deep disappointment, the delegation maintained that the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the CWC have “failed” to act in line with the directives of the Supreme Court (orders dated 06.09.2022 and 07.12.2022) which had categorically stated that the Ministry and the CWC must play a pioneering role in engaging all stakeholders and reviewing technical, environmental and displacement concerns arising from the Polavaram Project.

Mishra said the recent sanction of Rs 17,936 crore by the Centre for the project’s completion has further escalated fears of displacement and ecological damage without Odisha’s consent or due consultation.

Earlier, on February 28, 2025, the Polavaram Action Committee, comprising the affected tribal communities from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, had also unanimously opposed the continued unilateral execution of the project, expressing deep anguish over the lack of empathy and responsiveness from the authorities concerned. Among the major demands, the BJD delegation sought immediate clarification on the unilateral revision of design flood discharge from 36 lakh to 50 lakh cusecs without stakeholder consultation, fresh studies on backwater impact, especially in light of IIT Roorkee’s findings, and a technical review of the proposed embankments at Motu.