Live
- National Blueberry Cheesecake Day 2024: Easy Recipe to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
- Massive fire breaks out in Delhi factory
- T20 World Cup: Pakistan's biggest chink is always going to be fielding, says Hayden
- French President Macron calls for ceasefire in Gaza
- 4 tourists from Punjab killed in J&K road accident
- Muslim mob attacks Christian man over alleged blasphemy, sets house on fire in Pak's Sargodha
- German minister says 'work to do' on frozen Russian assets for Kiev
- 1 in 8 women at risk of developing thyroid disorder in their lifetime: Experts
- Surfing Federation of India launches 5th edition of Indian Open of Surfing
- Ghazipur rally: PM Modi slams INDI Alliance for betrayal, says Cong regimes kept the region in ruins
Just In
BJD will form stable govt, says Naveen
Highlights
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asserted that the Biju Janata Dal will form a stable government in the State again with the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the people of Odisha.
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asserted that the Biju Janata Dal will form a stable government in the State again with the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the people of Odisha. Naveen went to the polling station on foot from his residence, Naveen Niwas, to cast his vote at Aerodrome Colony UP School here.
Naveen appealed to all voters, especially the young voters, to come out while expressing their democratic rights. Poling is underway at 10,551 polling booths in six Lok Sabha constituencies - Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar- and 42 Assembly segments under these constituencies for the third phase of polling in Odisha.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS