BJD will form stable govt, says Naveen

BJD will form stable govt, says Naveen
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asserted that the Biju Janata Dal will form a stable government in the State again with the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the people of Odisha.

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asserted that the Biju Janata Dal will form a stable government in the State again with the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the people of Odisha. Naveen went to the polling station on foot from his residence, Naveen Niwas, to cast his vote at Aerodrome Colony UP School here.

Naveen appealed to all voters, especially the young voters, to come out while expressing their democratic rights. Poling is underway at 10,551 polling booths in six Lok Sabha constituencies - Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar- and 42 Assembly segments under these constituencies for the third phase of polling in Odisha.

More Stories
