  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

BJP appoints Vinay Sahasrabuddhe as Raj election in-charge

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
x

 Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

Highlights

The BJP on Thursday announced state election in-charge for Rajasthan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Jaipur: The BJP on Thursday announced state election in-charge for Rajasthan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been appointed as the state election in-charge of the state, whereas Vijaya Rahatkar and Pravesh Verma have been made co-in-charges.

Rajasthan BJP's former president Satish Poonia has been appointed as election in-charge of Haryana.

Arun Singh has been named as Andhra Pradesh election in-charge for the party.

"The appointments will be implemented with immediate effect," said Arun Singh, national general secretary in his orders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X